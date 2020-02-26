Added: 25.02.2020 4:44 | 7 views | 0 comments

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A policeman and a civilian were killed Monday during violent clashes over controversial citizenship law in the Indian capital New Delhi, local police said. The killings took place in the clashes that broke out between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in the northeastern part of the city. According to police officials, the protesters threw stones, set vehicles and shops on fire during the clashes. Several policemen and civilians were also injured. "One policeman was killed during...