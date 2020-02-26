Added: 25.02.2020 5:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

Hong Kong (CNN)Multiple outbreaks of the novel coronavirus outside of mainland China have continued to worsen, as experts warn we may be approaching pandemic levels. A World Health Organization landed in Italy late Monday to "support Italian authorities in understanding the situation," the WHO said. The team's focus will be on "limiting further human-to-human transmission" after a rapid rise in cases. At least 219 people have been infected with the virus, and five people have died in the Southern European nation. In South Korea, more than 893 cases have been confirmed, up from 31 a week ago. At least seven people have died so far, and the virus has spread throughout the country, though the...