Greek police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry residents who attempted to halt the construction of a migrant detention center on the island of Lesbos. The clashes came amid growing anger over Athens’ immigration policy. Around 500 people attempted to block the unloading of heavy machinery and police reinforcements on the island, which will house a new...