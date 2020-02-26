ï»¿Wednesday, 26 February 2020
In eastern Ukraine, the cost of peace may still be too high for Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Added: 25.02.2020 12:13 | 6 views | 0 comments

Source: 112.international
Source: 112.international

A recent reshuffling of top officials in both Ukraine and Russia indicates that both sides could be ready for a new approach to break a stalemate in the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine. But the prospect of the occupied territories reintegrating back to Ukraine still seems like an unattainable dream. The conflict in Donbas, which began in 2014 following Russiaâ€™s annexation of Crimea and Ukraineâ€™s Euromaidan revolution , has claimed approximately 14,000 lives to date and continues to hinder and deter long-term investment prospects. Initially triggered by then-president Viktor Yanukovychâ€™s pivot away from signing an association agreement with the EU, the ongoing fighting in the Donbas, which...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: UK, EU, Russia, NBA, NFL, President, Ukraine



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved