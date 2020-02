Added: 22.02.2020 9:21 | 5 views | 0 comments

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via Associated Press Sen. Bernie Sanders, the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind "ugly" online attacks often attributed to Sanders' supporters. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the Russian government is attempting to interfere in the Democratic primary to aid Sanders. "Some of the ugly stuff on the internet...