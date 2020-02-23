Coronavirus: South Korea confirms huge rise in cases



Source: www.nj.com



Medical officials first announced 142 new cases on Saturday and then hours later increased the number by 87. In a statement, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that of the 229 new cases, 95 were related to Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo. There are now 114 confirmed cases at the hospital - nine staff and 102 patients - it added. A 63-year-old man died at the hospital on Wednesday and another patient died on Friday in Busan after being transferred from Daenam Hospital, Yonhap news agency reported.