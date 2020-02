Added: 22.02.2020 16:48 | 3 views | 0 comments

As Germany‘s president expressed his sympathy and shock during a candlelight vigil for nine people killed by an immigrant-hating gunman, a woman called out from the crowd, demanding action, not words. But the country’s leaders are struggling to figure out how to counter a recent rise in right-wing hate, 75 years after the Nazis were driven from power. The shooting rampage on Wednesday that began at a hookah (smoking) bar in the Frankfurt suburb...