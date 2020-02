Added: 22.02.2020 19:00 | 4 views | 0 comments

Lome - Togolese citizens voted on Saturday in a presidential election expected to extend Faure Gnassingbe's 15 years in office, and his family's more than half a century in power. Many in the West African country of 8 million say they are fed up with the dynasty of Gnassingbe and his father Eyadema Gnassingbe, who seized power in a 1967 coup, and the persistent poverty that followed. But the family has...