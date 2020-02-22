ï»¿Saturday, 22 February 2020
Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy: Report

Added: 21.02.2020

Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help US President Donald Trump get reelected, three officials familiar with the closed-door briefing said Thursday. The warning raises questions about the integrity of the presidential campaign and whether Trump's administration is taking the proper steps to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. saw in 2016. The officials asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. They said the briefing last week focused on Russia's efforts to influence the 2020 election and sow discord in the American electorate. The warning was first reported by The New York Times and The Washington...

