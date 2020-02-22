Added: 21.02.2020 9:30 | 9 views | 0 comments

Dozens of protesters have clashed with police and hurled stones at buses in Ukraine carrying more than 70 people who were evacuated from China over fears about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Although Ukrainian authorities have worked to assure local residents in the village of Novi Sanzhary that none of the evacuees have symptoms of the virus, panic over a potential outbreak in the Eastern European country led to some residents attempting to block the buses. SBU, Ukraineâ€™s security service, said in a statement that a fake email purportedly from the countryâ€™s health ministry had circulated claiming some evacuees had contracted the virus.