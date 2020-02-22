Added: 21.02.2020 11:27 | 8 views | 0 comments

SEOUL, South Korea — Cases of a new virus swelled Friday in South Korea, and a city that's home to a U.S. Army garrison emerged as the focus of the government's containment effort. The country said a total of 204 people were infected with the virus, quadruple the number it had two days earlier, as a crisis centered in China has begun strongly reverberating elsewhere. Schools were shuttered, churches told worshipers to stay away and some mass gatherings were banned. The multiplying caseload in South Korea showed the ease with which the illness can spread. Though initial infections were linked to China, new ones have not involved international travel. “We have entered an emergency phase,”...