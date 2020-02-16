Added: 15.02.2020 5:27 | 2 views | 0 comments

A day after Turkeyâ€™s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his countryâ€™s deep love and affection for Pakistan and strongly backed its position on Kashmir, India Saturday asked the Turkish leadership not to interfere in India's internal affairs and suggested they develop "a proper understanding of the facts", news agency PTI reported. It also rejected all references to Jammu and Kashmir made by the Turkish President, saying it was an integral and inalienable part of India. "India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India," the MEA said in a statement. "We call upon the Turkish leadership to not...