Iran says will reverse nuclear steps if Europe gives economic relief



Source: www.timesofisrael.com



Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed Iran's readiness to reverse its retaliatory measures against the EU’s violation of the 2015 nuclear deal if Europe provides “meaningful” economic benefits to the country. “We have said that we are prepared to slow down or reverse these measures commensurate with what Europe does,” he told reporters at the 56th Munich Security Conference on Friday. “We will decide whether what Europe does is sufficient to slow down or to reverse... More in article.wn.com » Iran Tags: EU