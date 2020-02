Added: 15.02.2020 15:01 | 8 views | 0 comments

Munich, Germany (CNN)Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the erosion of the transatlantic alliance "grossly exaggerated," and pushed back on comments by Germany's President that the US has rejected the international community under Donald Trump's presidency. "Those statements don't reflect reality," Pompeo said Saturday in his address to the Munich Security Conference. "I'm happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is...