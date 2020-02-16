South Sudan President Offers Key Compromise for Peace



South Sudan's president said on Saturday he would return to a system of 10 states, a key opposition demand, paving the way for a unity government and an end to the country's civil war. "The compromise we have just made is in the interest of peace...I expect the opposition to reciprocate," Salva Kiir said, after a meeting of top government and military officials in the capital Juba. Kiir said the country would now be divided among the original 10 states, plus three "administrative areas" of Pibor, Ruweng and Abyei. Kiir Blames Envoys for Lack of Deal on South Sudanese States When a deal is reached, the envoys will be... More in article.wn.com » President, Opposition Tags: Government