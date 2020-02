Added: 16.02.2020 7:14 | 8 views | 0 comments

Venezuela’s armed forces and civilian militia have staged nationwide military drills in a show of force by President Nicolas Maduro, as Washington ramps up pressure on the Latin American country. The two-day maneuvers, dubbed the Bolivarian Shield 2020 Operation, kicked off on Saturday with the deployment of armed vehicles, missile launchers, anti-aircraft batteries, and radars on the streets of the capital,...