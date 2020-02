China coronavirus death toll nears 1,500 but new cases fall



Added: 14.02.2020 3:21 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: news.cgtn.com



The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday but the number of new infections in hard-hit Hubei province fell after a change in case definitions caused a massive increase the previous day. The central province's health commission reported 116... More in article.wn.com »