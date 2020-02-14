Added: 14.02.2020 5:15 | 13 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats frustrated over the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump are pushing their oversight efforts toward the Justice Department and what they call Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to politicize federal law enforcement. Democrats have demanded formation about Barr's intervention in the case of Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump who was convicted in November. Barr this week overruled prosecutors who had recommended that Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Barr on Thursday, calling him one of Trump’s “henchmen.” “The attorney general has stooped to such...