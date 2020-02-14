Added: 14.02.2020 9:44 | 12 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling William Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage.” It is also a test of one’s true faith and character in the face of authoritarian regimes. Unlike other evangelical Republican Senators, Protestants and Catholics alike, Sen. Mitt Romney, a Mormon, was the only Christian to have voted for an article of impeachment to remove a president from his own party. As a result, President Donald Trump wasn’t the only one on trial, a divine one, and guess who lost? The Real Cult? Political and religious authoritarianism has always been a danger for most faiths. Evangelicalism is no exception. During the First and Second Great Awakenings, evangelical...