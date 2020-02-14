Added: 14.02.2020 14:25 | 13 views | 0 comments

A Syrian government helicopter was downed in a rural area west of Aleppo in Syria's Idlib region on Friday, with conflicting claims over who was responsible. Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said the helicopter was shot down by Turkish-backed rebels while Russia's state-owned Russia Today channel said it was hit by a shoulder-fired missile launched from a Turkish military observation post near the town of Dara Azza. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, blamed the attack on Turkey. It said both pilots...