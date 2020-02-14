Duterte delivers deathblow to US-Philippine ties



Source: www.businessinsider.com



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has effectively ended his countryâ€™s century-old alliance with the United States, a shock move that will have ramifications for the regionâ€™s strategic balance of power including in the hotly contested South China Sea. The Philippines gave the US official notice on Monday (February 11) that it will abrogate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), a security pact that allows for the US to station troops on a rotational basis on Philippine soil and provides legal basis for hundreds of annual joint military exercises and activities. Duterte opted to circumvent an anticipated formal multi-agency review of the VFA, surprising many of his top officials and political...