Harvard, Yale under investigation over foreign funding



Added: 13.02.2020



Source: www.won.ac.uk



The US Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law. Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, may not have reported at least $375 million in foreign money over the last four years, the department said in a statement. "This is about transparency," US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in the statement. "If colleges and universities are accepting... More in article.wn.com » SPA, Money Tags: Universities