Vietnam quarantines area with 10,000 residents over coronavirus



The locking down of the commune of Son Loi, about 40 kilometres from Hanoi, is the first mass quarantine outside of China since the virus emerged from a central Chinese city late last year. ...... More in article.wn.com »