Deepwater Horizon's oil spill worse than thought



Added: 13.02.2020 11:15 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.treehugger.com



The spread of oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico was far worse than the current estimate, new research has found. As the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history approaches its 10th anniversary in April, a study by University of Miami researchers shows that a significant amount of oil slipped past fishery closures designed to capture it as well as satellite imagery used to detect it near the Texas shore, west Florida shore and the loop current that carries Gulf water around that state's southern tip up toward Miami. In their study, published Wednesday in Science, the two researchers dubbed it "invisible oil," concentrated below the water's surface and toxic enough... More in article.wn.com » Florida, Mexico, Cher, Texas Tags: Oil