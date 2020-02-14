Antarctic temperature tops 20 degrees for first time on record



The Antarctic has registered a temperature of more than 20 degrees Celsius for the first time in history, prompting fears of climate instability in the worldâ€™s greatest repository of ice. The 20.75 degrees logged by Brazilian scientists at Seymour Island on February 9th was almost a full degree higher than the previous record of 19.8 degrees, taken on Signy Island in January 1982. It follows another recent temperature record: on February 7th an Argentinian research station at Esperanza measured 18.3 degrees, which was the highest reading on the continental Antarctic peninsula.