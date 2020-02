Antarctic temperature tops 20 degrees for first time on record



Source: en.mercopress.com



The Antarctic has registered a temperature of more than 20 degrees Celsius for the first time in history, prompting fears of climate instability in the world's greatest repository of ice. The 20.75 degrees logged by Brazilian scientists at Seymour Island on February 9th was almost a full degree higher than the previous record of 19.8 degrees, taken on Signy Island in January 1982. It follows another recent temperature record: on February 7th an Argentinian research station at Esperanza measured 18.3 degrees, which was the highest reading on the continental Antarctic peninsula.