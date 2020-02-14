ï»¿Friday, 14 February 2020
Antarctic temperature tops 20 degrees for first time on record

Added: 13.02.2020 15:44 | 9 views | 0 comments

Source: en.mercopress.com
Source: en.mercopress.com

The Antarctic has registered a temperature of more than 20 degrees Celsius for the first time in history, prompting fears of climate instability in the worldâ€™s greatest repository of ice. The 20.75 degrees logged by Brazilian scientists at Seymour Island on February 9th was almost a full degree higher than the previous record of 19.8 degrees, taken on Signy Island in January 1982. It follows another recent temperature record: on February 7th an Argentinian research station at Esperanza measured 18.3 degrees, which was the highest reading on the continental Antarctic peninsula....

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Brazil, Scientists



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved