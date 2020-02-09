Added: 07.02.2020 11:19 | 2 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “Eugenic goals are most likely to be attained under another name than eugenics.” Frederick Osborn President Theodore Roosevelt wished very much that, "The wrong people could be prevented entirely from breeding." General Philip Sheridan declared, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” Margaret Sanger believed it was “the most adequate and thorough avenue to the solution of racial, political and social problems.” Adolf Hitler, who proudly admitted to following the laws of several American states that prevented reproduction of the “unfit,” called it “the most humane act of mankind, demanding that defective people be prevented from propagating...