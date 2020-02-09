Added: 07.02.2020 14:10 | 3 views | 0 comments

BEIRUT (AP) â€” Several Turkish armored vehicles and tanks entered rebel-controlled northwestern Syria early on Friday, the latest reinforcements sent in by Ankara amid a Syrian government offensive that this week brought the two countries' troops into a rare direct confrontation. The Syrian government, backed by its ally Russia, has kept up a military offensive in Idlib province, aimed at securing a strategic highway that runs along rebel-controlled territory. President Bashar Assad's forces have seized dozens of rebel-held towns and villages in the past two months, displacing hundreds of people in the process. Turkey, which backs the Syrian opposition...