11 Americans aboard cruise ship in Japan among those infected with new coronavirus



Source: www.chinadaily.com.cn



At least 11 Americans are among the dozens of people aboard a cruise ship moored in Japan who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. Since arriving at the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday, the Diamond Princess has been quarantined at sea while all passengers and crew undergo health screenings. At least 61 people have tested positive for the newly identified coronavirus. The patients, who include elderly people and foreign nationals, were taken ashore to a hospital in the coastal prefecture of Kanagawa, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. A spokesperson for Princess Cruises, which operates the ship, told ABC News that those infected include... More in article.wn.com » Japan, Cruises Tags: Prince