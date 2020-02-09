Added: 08.02.2020 9:50 | 5 views | 0 comments

Earlier this month Boris Johnson invited a group of schoolchildren to Downing Street to ask him about key issues facing the country, from the NHS to Brexit. One topic that didnâ€™t come up â€“ the questions were no doubt carefully vetted â€“ was the governmentâ€™s appalling treatment of some of these childrenâ€™s classmates from the EU, who are being refused the right to stay permanently in the UK. The latest figures from the Home Office shockingly reveal that 116,000 children from the EU have been refused permanent residency. Thatâ€™s around one in three of all under-18s who applied. Instead, these children have only been offered the weaker pre-settled status, which only provides a precarious and...