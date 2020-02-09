Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampage



BANGKOK â€” A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 20 in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand and is still at large in a shopping mall, police said. Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists. At least 17 people had been killed and 21 wounded, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters. One ambulance service official in the city said the death toll was as high as 20. "We donâ€™t... More in article.wn.com » Shootings, Thailand, Police Tags: Bangkok