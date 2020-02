Added: 09.02.2020 9:05 | 12 views | 0 comments

Greek authorities are struggling to cope with rising tension on islands where pressure from a new influx of refugees and migrants has reached critical point. Friction is growing between local people and asylum seekers landing in boats from Turkey. Last week the region’s most senior official likened the situation on Lesbos to a “powder keg ready to explode”. Kostas Moutzouris, governor of the north...