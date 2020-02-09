China's coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as millions stagger back to work



Source: www.760kfmb.com



China raised the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003, as millions prepare to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year break. Authorities had told businesses to tack up to 10 extra days onto holidays that had been due to finish at the end of January as the rising numbers of dead and infected cast a pall over the country. Many of China's usually teeming cities have almost become ghost towns during the past two weeks as Communist Party rulers ordered virtual lockdowns, cancelled flights, closed factories and shut schools. The sight of an economy regarded as a workshop to the world laid so low has... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Economy