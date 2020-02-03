ï»¿Monday, 03 February 2020
Novak Djokovic lands eighth Australian Open title and 17th Grand Slam

A look at how Novak Djokovic became a 17-time Grand Slam champion following his eight Australian Open triumph on Sunday. Djokovic battled back from two sets to one down to defeat Austria's Dominic Thiem in five sets to make yet more history in Melbourne. We chart Djokovic's journey to the top echelons of the sport and his Grand Slam-winning success stories... The start Djokovic turned professional in 2003, when he was still a teenager, after a junior career which saw him reach the Australian Open semi-finals.First Grand Slam appearance Two years later he made his first Grand Slam appearance Down Under, where he was defeated by eventual champion Marat Safin.Friends and rivals Djokovic teamed...

