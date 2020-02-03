ï»¿Monday, 03 February 2020
Thailand sees apparent success treating coronavirus with drug cocktail

Added: 03.02.2020 3:49 | 1 views | 0 comments

Source: ercare24.com
Source: ercare24.com

Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they said on Sunday. The doctors from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok said a new approach in coronavirus treatment had improved the condition of several patients under their care, including one 70-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who tested positive for the coronavirus for 10 days. The drug treatment includes a mixture of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, in combination with flu drug oseltamivir in large doses. "This is not the cure, but the patient's condition has...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Bangkok, HIV, Thailand



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved