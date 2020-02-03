Added: 03.02.2020 9:49 | 1 views | 0 comments

Boris Johnson has threatened to walk away without a Brexit trade deal rather than accepting EU rules as battle lines were being drawn up by the two sides. The Prime Minister will use a speech to say there is "no need" for the UK to commit to following the "full panoply" of Brussels' regulations. But the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier is likely to stress that the further the UK moves from the European Union model, the greater the barriers to trade will be, as he sets out his position in Brussels. The EU wants a "level playing field", with the UK agreeing to uphold standards on...