Added: 03.02.2020 10:18 | 2 views | 0 comments

London: British police were searching two homes on Monday after shooting dead a convicted terrorist who knifed two people in a London street. Sudesh Amman, 20, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot on a busy road in south London on Sunday after what police said was an "Islamist-related" incident. Amman was recently given early release from prison after serving part of his sentence for Islamist-related terror offences. Counter-terror...