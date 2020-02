Added: 01.02.2020 18:30 | 5 views | 0 comments

A suspected US drone strike destroyed a building housing al Qaida militants last week in eastern Yemen, tribal leaders said amid reports it killed a senior leader of the terror group. US President Donald Trump has retweeted several reports that the January 25 strike killed Qassim al-Rimi, but it has not been officially confirmed. The Yemeni tribal leaders...