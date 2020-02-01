Added: 31.01.2020 5:07 | 5 views | 0 comments

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency. A new State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan. In a notice posted on its website, the department said: "Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China." Beijing has not commented on the U.S. travel warning, but in response to the WHO declaration a foreign ministry spokeswoman said China had taken "the most comprehensive and rigorous...