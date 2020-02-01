Modi govt changed emotional disconnect with Northeast: President Kovind



NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said more than the physical distance of the Northeast with Delhi, it was the emotional disconnect that had disheartened the people of the region and the Modi government has transformed it through tireless work in the last five years. Kovind also said the recently signed Bodo agreement will bring to an end to the five-decade old complex problem. "More than the physical distance of the Northeast from Delhi, it was the emotional disconnect that disheartened the... More in article.wn.com » President Tags: Government