Added: 31.01.2020 10:23 | 5 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just reminded the billionaire class that what often passes as free market capitalism is built on nothing less than a lack of freedom and exploitation. “No one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars,” she told author Ta-Nehisi Coates, adding “people become billionaires by exploiting workers and preying on vulnerable and less privileged people, and by making their money off the backs of undocumented immigrants, minorities, and single mothers.” She made her comments just as economists are starting to reevaluate Immanuel Wallerstein’s theory of global exploitation and income inequality continues to...