Just as Senate Republicans appeared primed to shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Friday without hearing any new witness testimony, the New York Times reported at noon Friday on new details from a manuscript that documents part of the conduct that triggered the proceedings. The Times reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in a still unpublished book under review by the administration that Trump asked him in May of 2019 to urge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with his attorney Rudy Giuliani. It explained: More than two months before he asked Ukraineâ€™s president to investigate his political opponents, President Trump directed...