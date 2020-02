Added: 01.02.2020 2:48 | 10 views | 0 comments

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Saturday 259 people have died of a new virus, which has now infected nearly 11,800, as the United States took drastic steps that will temporarily bar foreign nationals who have traveled in China within the last 14 days. Americans returning from China will be allowed into the country, but will face screening at select ports of...