London: Britain has officially left the European Union (EU), marking a historic end of its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc. The historic moment happened at the stroke of 23GMT on Friday, more than three-and-half years after an in and out referendum exposed deep rifts across British society. It also marks the start of a transition period that will last till the end of this year as negotiators try to forge a trade arrangement between Britain and the EU, Xinhua news agency reported. While celebrations to mark "Brexit day" saw EU flags being burned on the streets of London, UK Prime Minister Boris...