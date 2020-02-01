Coronavirus: Australia joins US in imposing China travel ban



China has reacted angrily to a US entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited the country in the past two weeks, as countries around the world raced to contain the coronavirus outbreak amid a rising death toll. The US administration on Friday declared the virus a public health emergency, although it insisted the risk to Americans remained low. The Chinese government criticised the measures, saying it contradicted the World Health Organisation's (WHO) appeal to avoid travel bans and implied that Beijing was not doing enough to contain the virus's spread beyond China's borders. "Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed in the opposite direction," said foreign...