Added: 01.02.2020 9:47 | 11 views | 0 comments

CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA): Wildfires burned out of control near Australia&'s national capital, Canberra, and across surrounding New South Wales state on Saturday, with endangered residents warned to prepare to evacuate. The capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of a fire that by Saturday covered 35,800 hectares...