﻿Saturday, 01 February 2020
Robots pose biggest Risk to the poorest countries

Added: 01.02.2020 10:59 | 10 views | 0 comments

Source: digilander.libero.it
Source: digilander.libero.it

In the years following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, many Western policymakers assumed that globalization was irreversible and would lead to rising incomes for all. In 2005, then-U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair encapsulated part of this complacent view: “I hear people say we have to stop and debate globalization. You might as well debate whether autumn should follow summer.” The Western world’s experience in the more recent past suggests that Blair was wrong. Slower growth, a financial crisis, and, in some cases, rising income inequality have triggered a globalization backlash. The U.S. no longer seems willing to sponsor 21st century versions of the post-World War II institutions that...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Berlin, Prime minister, ISIS, Tony Blair, World War II



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved