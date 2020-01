Added: 29.01.2020 3:39 | 5 views | 0 comments

Indian PM Narendra Modi has said that the Indian military is capable of reducing neighboring Pakistan effectively to a pile of rubble and that is within a week - 10 days at maximum. Both regional rivals are nuclear-armed powers. Speaking at the National Cadet Corps Rally in Delhi on Tuesday, Modi lamented "inaction" of his predecessors, reluctant to use military force against Pakistan. He argued that even when Indian top...