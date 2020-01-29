Trump Middle East plan: Palestinians reject 'conspiracy'



Speaking on Tuesday, he said it was "impossible for any Palestinian, Arab, Muslim or Christian child to accept" a Palestinian state without Jerusalem as its capital. "We say a thousand times, no, no, no," he said. "We rejected this deal from the start and our stance was correct." The militant Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, also rejected the deal which it said aimed "to liquidate the Palestinian national project". The UN said it remained committed to a two-state solution based on the borders in place before the 1967 war, when Israel seized the West Bank and Gaza.How about international reactions? A spokesman for UN Secretary General António Guterres called...