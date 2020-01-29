Added: 29.01.2020 8:32 | 3 views | 0 comments

British Airways has suspended all flights to and from mainland China as the Government finalises urgent plans to bring Britons back from the coronavirus-hit province of Hubei. The airline, which operates daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing from Heathrow, said it was halting the flights with immediate effect after the Foreign Office warned against "all but essential travel" to the country because of the virus outbreak. A British teacher in Wuhan city, who said UK citizens were being given details of forthcoming flights, said flights taking Britons back home could begin as early as Thursday. Due to increasing travel restrictions & public health situation, we now advise...