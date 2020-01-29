Indonesia introduces first female flogging squad



Source: www.slideshare.net



Indonesia has introduced a female flogging squad to punish women who violate Islamic law. The latest recruit of an eight-member team has been pictured punishing an unmarried woman caught in a hotel room with a man. The officer, who wore a white cloth mask and a brown burqa, can be seen whipping the back of a woman kneeling on the ground. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “I think she did a good job. Her technique was nice,” Banda Aceh sharia police chief investigator Zakwan told the Agence France-Presse news agency. The punishment took place in Aceh, the only region in Indonesia that implements sharia law. The... More in article.wn.com » Hotels, Women, France, Police Tags: Investigators